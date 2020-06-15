Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,737 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,848,000 after buying an additional 117,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.39. 467,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

