Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth $42,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 345.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,420 shares in the company, valued at $701,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian A. Hand acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,560.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,950 shares of company stock worth $140,560.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

SUN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.97. 105,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

