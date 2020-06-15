Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

DUK stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.50. 92,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average is $89.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

