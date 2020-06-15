Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $19.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,393.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,378.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,343.68. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $964.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

