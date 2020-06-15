Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 132,397 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 13,071,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,843,112. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

