Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.75. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.18.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.