Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,272 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 153,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.