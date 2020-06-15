Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,918 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.75. 44,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,468 shares of company stock worth $5,315,306 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.