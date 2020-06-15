Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,209 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 192.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.