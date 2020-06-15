Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 378 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,910,000.

EWW traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.99. 95,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

