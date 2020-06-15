Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.54% of Radian Group worth $38,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,746,000 after acquiring an additional 983,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,592,000 after acquiring an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Radian Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after acquiring an additional 469,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,321,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 2,259,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 68,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

