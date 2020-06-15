PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PVH by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PVH by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in PVH by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 158,051 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

