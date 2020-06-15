PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.06.

NYSE PHM opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

