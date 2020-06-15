PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s (BCKIF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.