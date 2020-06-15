Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 152.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFS opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $871.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFS. ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.