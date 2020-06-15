Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Primoris Services were worth $33,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of PRIM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.80. 3,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Primoris Services Corp has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $756.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.