PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Bank of America

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PPL. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a hold rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.91.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Pension Service raised its position in PPL by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PPL by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,069,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 269,524 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in PPL by 591.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 429,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 367,066 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

