Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Receives $4.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

PTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Polarityte stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.68. Polarityte has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $24,884,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

