Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $5.06 on Friday. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,522.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 657,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $3,304,720.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,965.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,565,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,507,045. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

