Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,572 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $30,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after buying an additional 207,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,275,000 after purchasing an additional 930,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 360,974 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.45. 23,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

