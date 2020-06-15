Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Piraeus Bank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67. Piraeus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, working capital, project, and real estate loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

