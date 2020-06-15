Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pioneer Power Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

