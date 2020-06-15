Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pioneer Power Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

