Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,806,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 123.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.10.

In other news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.68. 885,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $112.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

