Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $123.00 at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.10.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $98.23 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

