Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director David B. Ingram Purchases 40,000 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $41.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

