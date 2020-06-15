Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of PFNX stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Pfenex has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.