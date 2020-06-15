PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $97.14 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

