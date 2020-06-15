Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for PetroTal (LON:PTAL)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of PetroTal (LON:PTAL) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of PTAL opened at GBX 11.24 ($0.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20. PetroTal has a 12 month low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.90 ($0.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

