Peel Hunt Raises Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 375

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.77) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOM. Berenberg Bank raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.55).

Shares of LON:DOM opened at GBX 333.99 ($4.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 314.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 120.71. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.80 ($4.74).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

