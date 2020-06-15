Peel Hunt Raises Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Price Target to GBX 375

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.77) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOM. Berenberg Bank raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.55).

Shares of LON:DOM opened at GBX 333.99 ($4.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 314.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 120.71. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.80 ($4.74).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

