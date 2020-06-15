Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSON. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 533 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.81) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 465 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 614.36 ($7.82).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 565.40 ($7.20) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 465.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 551.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 951.20 ($12.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

In related news, insider Sidney Taurel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 538 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £538,000 ($684,739.72). Also, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($254,914.90).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.