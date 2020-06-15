Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 465 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 614.36 ($7.82).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock opened at GBX 565.40 ($7.20) on Friday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.11). The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 465.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 551.30.

In other news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($254,914.90). Also, insider Sidney Taurel bought 100,000 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 538 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £538,000 ($684,739.72).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.