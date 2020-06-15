Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. G.Research cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Gabelli cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $4.46 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

