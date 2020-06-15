Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.10. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.