Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.85.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 528.28%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $29,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $45,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock worth $154,510. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.