Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Up 6.1% in May

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 14th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price objective on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.