Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

PAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Pampa Energia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of PAM opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Pampa Energia has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $728.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,742,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,507,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208,406 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 754,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

