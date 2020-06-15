Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Short Interest Update

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 14th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $114,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,337,000 after buying an additional 957,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,471,000 after buying an additional 446,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,742,000 after acquiring an additional 405,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,466,000 after acquiring an additional 318,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $98.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

