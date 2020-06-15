Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $341.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 1.06. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Balthrop bought 4,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith bought 26,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,075 shares of company stock worth $370,126 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

