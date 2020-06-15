Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMI. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

