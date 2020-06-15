Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXGT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axovant Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.95.

AXGT opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,477 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

