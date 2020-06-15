ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer purchased 32,806 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,228.22. Insiders purchased a total of 106,486 shares of company stock worth $1,711,061 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $273,719,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,601,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

