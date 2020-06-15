On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 330 ($4.20) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 490 ($6.24).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.09) price objective on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 393.33 ($5.01).

Shares of OTB opened at GBX 271.48 ($3.46) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. On The Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 112.60 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 500 ($6.36). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 344.75.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

