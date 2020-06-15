Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

OCSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, CEO Armen Panossian bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $6,281,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $8,999,000. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $8,217,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,497.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,293,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,879 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,450 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

