O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,004 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BGC Partners by 1,979.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 977,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 930,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. 24,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,049. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

