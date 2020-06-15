O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STAY. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 194,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.22. 698,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,783. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

