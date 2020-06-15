O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $127,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Macquarie raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

