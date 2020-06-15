O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 123,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 70,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in PBF Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,046,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. Raymond James lowered PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,105,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,546,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,579. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

