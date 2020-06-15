O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 47,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.20. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

