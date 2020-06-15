NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $282.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.73.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $357.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.82. The company has a market cap of $219.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $142.84 and a 12-month high of $380.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,725 shares of company stock valued at $45,466,318 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

