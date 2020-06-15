NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.41. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,528,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in NuVasive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

